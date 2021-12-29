?????????????????????????????????????????

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of federal sex trafficking charges for role in Jeffrey Epstein’s abuses

NEW YORK CITY – The jury in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse reached a verdict Wednesday.

After six days of deliberation, the jury decided if Maxwell set up teenage girls to have sexual encounters with Jeffrey Epstein.

Prosecutors referred to her as a “sophisticated predator” while her attorneys said that she is a scapegoat for crimes committed by the late sex offender.

Ghislaine Maxwell has denied all claims against her.

Following nearly six hours of closing arguments and 12 days of testimony, the jury returned with guilty verdicts on five of six counts related to the abuse.

She faces up to 80 years in prison.

