Hunt for suspects prompts lockdown of rural Douglas County town

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Douglas County.

The Roseburg Police Department said on December 28 at about 6:30 p.m., Roseburg officers were called in to help with an officer-involved shooting investigation in Drain, Oregon.

According to police, an initial investigation revealed a male suspect was shot and fled the area with a female associate.

Drain residents were told to secure their homes and shut their blinds while the search for the suspects was ongoing.

After both suspects were found, the male was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Later, residents were told there was no longer any threat to the public.

Police released no further information about the case.