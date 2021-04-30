Gold Hill assault suspect publicly identified

GOLD HILL, Ore —Police have identified a Gold Hill man who allegedly pulled out a knife during an argument. The incident forced an evacuation of the nearby area.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the domestic disturbance call around 3:45 pm Thursday afternoon. It was at the corner of Dardanelles Street and 4th Avenue in Gold Hill.
Neighbors said they heard yelling earlier and were frightened as things escalated. They said the fight was between a couple while children were present.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said everyone in the apartment complex and surrounding area were forced to evacuate. The SWAT Team, Jackson County Crisis Negotiators Team, and Jackson County Mental Health all responded.
At about 5:30 p.m., the suspect fled out the back door of the home. JCSO K9 Remco was deployed and the suspect was taken into custody after a struggle.
The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Ben Gary Martin Jr., is being treated at a local hospital before he’s transferred to the Jackson County Jail for assault and menacing.