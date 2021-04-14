Gold Hill boil water order lifted

GOLD HILL, Ore. — A precautionary order issued to Gold Hill residents telling them to boil tap water before drinking has been lifted.
Earlier this week, the city issued a warning due to the possible presence of harmful bacteria in the water. City Manager Jessica Simpson said, at the time, residents should boil water for a full minute before drinking. Now, that order has been lifted.
On April 14, the Gold Hill City Manager Jessica Simpson said the entire water system has been tested by an independent laboratory and no bacteria were present. There are no longer any concerns about public health.