Gold Hill home searched in connection with child exploitation case

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Police in Southern Oregon are investigating a child porn case.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, detectives determined images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home in the 9900 block of Old Stage Road in Gold Hill.

On Wednesday morning, the home was searched by numerous law enforcement agencies.

During the search, investigators reportedly found and seized digital devices that will be forensically examined for evidence of child porn.

Detectives said they’re interviewing possible witnesses and involved parties. They did not mention any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.