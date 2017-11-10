Good Samaritan stops sexual assault

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) – A Good Samaritan stopped a sexual assault suspect trying to get away from police Thursday morning in the middle of a Stockton, California neighborhood.
Scott Marquez was in the area when he heard on his police scanner app that a car chase was headed toward him.
When he saw the suspect, Marquez confronted him and got him on the ground. The confrontation was captured on surveillance video.
When officers arrived at the scene, they arrested 47-year-old Donald Kendrick, police said. Kendrick is accused of impersonating a police officer, exposing himself to people in front of two schools and a rehab center and grabbing a woman in an attempt to rape her.
Marquez sat down with KCRA’s Dana Griffin and explained how he stopped the suspect:
Q: You were listening to a police scanner while this chase was going on. How did you end up getting involved?
Marquez: I didn’t hear the details of it, I just knew they were coming my way. So, I just crept forward, going slow — and they came right toward me.
Q: When you saw that truck, you knew that was the guy?
Marquez: Yeah. I heard the suspect description come out and the vehicle description, so I knew the maroon truck was him.
Q: How did you try to cut him off?
Marquez: I was coming the opposite way and I tried to get in front of him — play a game of chicken — and when I did that, he accelerated. So, my game of chicken ended right there. I got back in my lane and let him go by like I should.
