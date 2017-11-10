90-year-old woman reunited with $290k

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WSAZ) – You’re never too old to get the surprise of a lifetime.
A 90-year-old woman was surprised Wednesday with a six-figure unclaimed property check at a news conference in Charleston, West Virginia.
Louise, a former resident of West Virginia, accepted a $290,353.15 check from the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office.
The treasurer’s office didn’t want to release Louise’s last name for privacy concerns.
The unclaimed money comes from liquidated stocks in her late-husband’s name originally purchased from the West Virginia American Water Company.
Louise says she isn’t sure how she’ll spend the money. Right now, she says she is just numb and trying to process it.
