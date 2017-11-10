Washington school’s play draws protestors

CAMAS, Wash. – A play about a gay college student murdered in the 90s caused protests in Washington State.
Camas High School staged a production of “The Laramie Project” on Tuesday.
The play is about events surrounding the 1998 beating and murder of University of Wyoming gay student Matthew Shepard.
The principal said two protesters showed up, but that a resource officer kept them away from students.
Parents who were also there said the protesters were shouting homophobic slurs and telling students they were going to hell.
Kristen Hansen is the parent of one Camas High student. She said, “They had bullhorns and they were just screaming at children who were a captive audience, because they were getting on the bus. They had nowhere to go. They couldn’t avoid this person, and it really angered me.”
In a statement on Tuesday, the principal defended the school’s selection of “The Laramie Project.” Her letter is below:
CHS Families,
This afternoon there were two individuals expressing their religious beliefs, via signs and a bullhorn, across from the Camas High School bus parking area as students were leaving for the day. This event created a commotion and, unfortunately, some strong feelings and expletives were expressed.
The CHS security team, administrators, and the School Resource Officer were on site ensuring the visitors stayed on the public sidewalk away from students. The visitors left after the CHS students departed.
This protest was likely brought to our campus in response to the CHS drama department’s presentation of The Laramie Project—the story of Matthew Shepard, a homosexual student from the University of Wyoming, who was brutally murdered in 1998. To learn more about why we selected The Laramie Project, read Director Sean Kelly’s notes.
We want you to have context about the incident today in case your student(s) have questions.
Sincerely,
Liza Sejkora
Principal