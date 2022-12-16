Gov. Brown appoints circuit court judges for Jackson & Klamath Counties

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown announced Friday that she will appoint new judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts.

Governor Brown will appoint Jeremy Markiewicz to the Jackson County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by Judge Lorenzo Mejia’s planned retirement.

She will also appoint Stephen Hedlund to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel Bunch.

Jeremy Markiewicz earned a bachelor’s degree from Willamette University, the first in his family to graduate college. He went on to earn his law degree from University of Colorado School of Law and has been chief deputy D.A. for Jackson County since 2013.

Stephen Hedlund is a Klamath Union High School graduate who earned his bachelor’s degree from Oregon State and his law degree from Willamette College of Law.

“Jeremy Markiewicz and Stephen Hedlund are talented lawyers, and are ready to make significant contributions to the trial court bench,” said Governor Brown. “Both will bring a passion for justice, devotion to their communities, and empathy for the litigants that will appear before them.”

Both appointments are effective on December 31, 2022.