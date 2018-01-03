Gov. Kate Brown appoints Adrienne Nelson to Oregon Supreme Court

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown has announced the appointment of Judge Adrienne Nelson to the Oregon State Supreme Court.
Nelson becomes the high court’s first African American justice. She is also the second woman of color to serve on the court. Nelson previously served as a trial judge.
Her appointment comes after the retirement of Justice Jack Landau.
In her announcement, Governor Brown called Nelson a “civil rights champion.”
“Judge Nelson brings to our highest court an important, new voice and wealth of experience she has gained in twelve years on the trial bench,” Governor Brown said. “In addition to her work in the courtroom, she has made extraordinary strides to make the trial bench more receptive to the needs and experiences of diverse and underserved communities in our state. Judge Nelson is a widely respected civil rights champion, whose perspective on the bench moves us closer to our shared vision of justice for all.”