Home
GPSD7 could put a bond on May ballot

GPSD7 could put a bond on May ballot

Local News Top Stories , , , , , , ,

Grants Pass, Ore. — Grants Pass School District 7 is trying to decide when to ask voters for money. It’s considering putting a bond on either the May or November ballot.

The money would be used to build two new middle schools. The board said the schools are needed, and the longer they wait to ask for the money, the more construction will cost.

“Trying to upgrade either north or south middle school would not be worth the dollars to do that. It would actually just be a waste of taxpayer money to try to renovate those buildings,” said Sherry Ely, business manager for GPSD7.

If everything goes as planned, residents could see a bond on the May ballot. It would cost homeowners around $2 for every thousand dollars of a home’s assessed property value.

The district is taking public comment on the idea at a meeting on February 1.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News reporter, weather forecaster, anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics