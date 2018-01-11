GPSD7 could put a bond on May ballot

Grants Pass, Ore. — Grants Pass School District 7 is trying to decide when to ask voters for money. It’s considering putting a bond on either the May or November ballot.
The money would be used to build two new middle schools. The board said the schools are needed, and the longer they wait to ask for the money, the more construction will cost.
“Trying to upgrade either north or south middle school would not be worth the dollars to do that. It would actually just be a waste of taxpayer money to try to renovate those buildings,” said Sherry Ely, business manager for GPSD7.
If everything goes as planned, residents could see a bond on the May ballot. It would cost homeowners around $2 for every thousand dollars of a home’s assessed property value.
The district is taking public comment on the idea at a meeting on February 1.