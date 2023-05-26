Grants Pass 911 dispatcher helps comfort mother after giving birth

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A local 911 dispatcher, comforting a mother, after she went into labor.

Marci Haack is the 911 operations manager at Grants Pass Police Department.

She answered a call on May 4, from Margarita Torres, who was home alone after she delivered her baby boy.

Haack was on the phone the whole time, until medics arrived to Margarita’s house.

“Her doors were locked, so she had the urge to push,” Haack said. “She somehow got to the door though, without pushing and holding the baby, because the baby was still attached, didn’t cut the cord and unlocked the door. And then the medics and fire department.”

Torres was 38 weeks pregnant at the time.

These photos were shared, weeks later, of Haack getting to meet the mother and her baby.

She said 911 dispatchers will even walk a person through giving child birth, if they need it.

Congrats to Margarita and family!

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.