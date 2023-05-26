OIT track and field athlete wins national title in javelin

MARION, Ind.– Oregon Tech track and field athlete Alex Conley won an NAIA national championship in javelin this week.

Conley had been a national runner-up three times in her college career, before securing her first title at the Outdoor National Championships in Indiana.

According to Oregon Tech, Conley is only the second woman in school history to win an individual national championship.

Conley said, “it feels really really good, especially since this is my senior and the past three years I’ve gotten second place every time so just being able to actually claim that title just makes me overjoyed.”

Conley, who is originally from Lakeview, thanked her parents for coming out to every meet during the season.

She said it means a lot to her to have that kind of support everywhere she goes.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.