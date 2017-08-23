Grants Pass City Council to decide fate of new public safety building

Grants Pass, Ore. — Police officers in Grants Pass are closer to having a new home base.
The city council purchased a bigger building for public safety services in June.
Now the council is deciding between knocking it down and rebuilding or simply remodel the already existing facility.
Chief Bill Landis says cost is a big factor in the decision.
He says demolishing the current facility and building a new one would cost $6.2 million dollars whereas remodeling the old building would be $1.2 million dollars cheaper.
Chief Landis says each plan has its advantages.
“If definitely it could last longer and there was a benefit to building new – great. If they think the existing building – which so far looks like it would meet the needs – would be a smart way to go then council will receive that information and certainly give us direction on which way they prefer us to go,” Chief Landis said.
Chief Landis says a new building could be more efficient, but he says remodeling is cheaper and the building already has a solid structure.
Once the council decides which direction to go, Chief Landis says the next step will be to hire an architect to design the project.