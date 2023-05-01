Grants Pass firefighters respond to multiple incidents over the weekend

Grants Pass, Ore. – Grants Pass firefighters responded to multiple incidents this past weekend.

The Grants Pass Professional Firefighters labor union said the multiple incidents highlight the importance of having proper staffing levels.

Firefighters posted the following rundown of responses on Facebook Monday morning:

Saturday, 4:30 AM: Grants Pass Fire and Grants Pass Police Department were alerted to a fire at Baker park. Grants Pass Battalion Chief 4 arrived to find a fully involved tent with propane tanks exploding and venting. Engine 7308 and Engine 7307 were brought in to assist in fire suppression. Fire was controlled quickly with less than 1/10th of an acre spread into vegetation. Cause is under investigation. Saturday, 4:04 PM: Grants Pass Fire and mutual aid partners were alerted to a vegetation fire in the 2000 block of Allen Creek. Grants Pass Fire Battalion 4 arrived first to find 1/2 acre of grass and brush burning with structures threatened. Forward progress was stopped at 3/4 of an acre with some spread to debris in a yard and a storage building. Fire was brought under control with the arrival of all city engines and multiple mutual aid apparatus being engaged. A city Callback was completed bringing in off duty personnel to backfill fire stations. Sunday 12:00 AM: Grants Pass Fire were toned to reported Commercial Structure Fire at Timber Products 1090 SE M Street. Initial reports of a pipe being involved with flames seen. Battalion 4 arrived to find smoke showing. The incident brought in Truck 7328, Engine 7307, Engine 7309 and mutual aid. Again all three stations were utilized to control this incident.

Mutual aid was reportedly provided by Rural Metro Fire.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.