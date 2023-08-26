Grants Pass Mayor holding forums over recall petition

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The Mayor of Grants Pass is hoping to debate the person behind a recall petition against her Friday night.

Mayor Sara Bristol organized two forums, Friday and next Tuesday.

But she doesn’t know if the person will show.

Residents involved with the petition tell us the reason for the recall is the homeless issue with the city’s parks.

Back in February, Bristol vetoed a city council decision to remove several items related to homelessness for its list of priorities in 2023.

She said the city needs a shelter.

One Grants Pass woman said she filed a complaint about the recall effort and says others did as well, who believe the petition is deceiving.

Beverly Walker said, “I just wanted to correct the misinformation that’s going out and I don’t think my filing is going to do anything in time to change anything but I would like to see this type of misinformation stopped.”

Walker said there are multiple other complaints that were filed with the Secretary of State’s office.

She believes Bristol has done a good job as mayor and should be able to keep her position.

Friday’s forum is at the Anne Basker Auditorium at 600 NW Sixth Street.

The second will be next Tuesday evening at the Fruitdale Grange on Parkdale Drive.

Both events are free and open to the public.

The special election will be held on September 12th.

