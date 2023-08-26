OSAA monitoring smoke with fall sports beginning

ROGUE VALLEY Ore.– The OSAA is monitoring air quality across Southern Oregon as fall sports practices are already underway for many schools.

According to the association’s policy on air quality, if the the AQI is above 150, schools are required to cancel all outdoor activities.

OSAA also recommends moving practices or competitions indoors or to an area with a lower AQI.

The organization’s executive director said they work with schools constantly to keep student athletes safe.

OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber, “we’ve seen schools that have gone to other parts of the state. Like the schools down in Southern Oregon, we’ve seen them go out to the coast if they know it’s going to be five days or so of just socked-in smoke.”

Weber said they’ve had a smoke policy for the last decade and he thinks schools have gotten better at protecting athletes from the affects of poor air quality.

Two jamborees at Eagle Point and Rogue River High Schools Friday and Saturday have both been moved because of smoke in the Rogue Valley.

