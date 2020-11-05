Grants Pass officer to receive Distinguished Service Award

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass police officer is being honored for his actions during a funding crisis.
On November 11, the Department of Justice said Grants Pass Department of Public Safety Detective Archie Lidey “zoomed into action” to address the situation personally.
The DOJ released the following statement:
“The situation was dire, with staffing reduced at the sheriff’s office and the jail, limiting the number of offenders that could be housed. Citations were issued to most criminal offenders instead of placing them under arrest. But Detective Lidey began a grassroots effort to find and maintain funding. As a founding member of Securing Our Safety (SOS), formed specifically to overcome the law enforcement-funding crisis, Detective Lidey organized a 5k race that grew to 700 participants in 2020. Lidey and SOS also raised over $6,000 to complete a study of local justice and law enforcement programs. They also formed a nonprofit called Grace Roots, to establish a residential treatment center for people with addictions; and he was key in establishing the Grants Pass Treatment Center, a methadone and suboxone treatment program for substance abuse addiction. Josephine County went from having no treatment facility to one that now sees more than 300 patients a day. And funding-wise, it has all paid off: since 2013, Detective Lidey has coordinated events and contributions that now total $324,000.”
U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams will present the award on November 24 at 3:30 p.m. at the Department of Public Safety in Grants Pass.