Missing man’s remains may have been found in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators in Douglas County believe they’ve found the remains of a missing man.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Roscoe Casita was reported missing on Saturday, September 7th.
The following Monday, Casita’s 2017 blue Subaru Outback was found by family members at Timpanogas Lake in Douglas County, where Casita has been known to camp in the past.
On November 2, a man visiting Timpanogas Lake found skeletonized remains in the forest.
Deputies responded to the scene and recovered the apparent human remains, believed to be those of Casita.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to make a positive identification.
Deputies said foul play is not suspected at this time.