Grants Pass School Board considering bond to construct bigger schools

Grants Pass, Ore. — Overcrowding at North and South Middle Schools in Grants Pass has led the school board to consider a 2018 bond levy.
The proposed multi-million dollar bond would go toward construction projects to build two larger middle schools.
The board also hopes to add heating, ventilation and air conditioning to three elementary schools.
An 8th grader at North Middle School says the school is so rundown, the doors don’t close, the water fountains don’t work in the winter and it’s hard to get around.
“The hallways are really crowded. People get pushed… we fall down a lot it’s really crowded. And the classrooms are pretty crowded too,” 8th grader Molly said.
The school board says a budgetary and square footage analysis needs to be done before knowing the final cost for the proposed bond.
For now, the board wants to make sure the entire process is open with the community.