Grants Pass treatment center for opiate addiction opens

Grants Pass, Ore. — A new drug treatment center is now open in Grants Pass. The Grants Pass Treatment Center welcomes any patients dealing with addiction problems.
The first treatment center opened in Bend. After the success of that center, the organization decided it was time to bring it to southern Oregon.
Today, organizers had a special ribbon cutting ceremony for a treatment center that’s been in the making for years.
The center provides medication-assisted treatment for anyone with an addition to opiates. Deelynn Lopez worked with the treatment center at the bend location.
“It is a very rewarding being position at the clinic,” Lopez said.
So rewarding, she wanted to be on the team that helps open the Grants Pass location.
“We’re having our open house for our Grants Pass treatment center that just opened this week,” she said.
An open house – that soon turned into a full house. Just the welcome organizers were hoping for… For a center that will change lives.
“Offers the community some security, cuts down on crime rates. Provides people a place to come get treatment and be able to carry on with their lives, get jobs, succeed in the community,” she said.
If you’re thinking of getting treatment or visiting the center, Lopez said one conversation can’t hurt.
“We have an after hours phone, so even if we’re not open, give us a call and we’ll still talk to you,” she said.
Inside the center features five dosing rooms, two physicians and four counselors on-site, exam rooms, and counseling rooms. The center is fully up and running and is welcoming new clients.