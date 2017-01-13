Home
Winter weather causes potholes throughout Medford

Winter weather causes potholes throughout Medford

Local Top Stories , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — Many of Southern Oregon’s roads are now full of potholes, due to our recent blast of winter weather. In Medford, the city has already started patching them up, but Public Works Director Cory Crebbin said it’ll be a long process.

“This storm has been pretty unusual, and the impacts on our pavements have been pretty unusual too,” Crebbin said. “We had really cold temperatures, which makes the pavement a little bit stiffer, and you start to get some cracks forming due to that stiffness.”

Those cracks, combined with snow and rain weakens the asphalt and causes it to break, leaving drivers like Steven Wescott with a bumpy road. Wescott is a former snowplower for ODOT, he said it’s a problem he’s all too familiar with.

“When we have a lot of rain, it’s going to happen, and there’s a lot of traffic in Medford on a lot of little roads, and it gets ripped up pretty good,” Wescott said.

Crebbin says crews are already on it, patching potholes on streets with the most traffic.

“It’s obviously a little bit more volume of pothole patching than we normally have, so we’ll start with the high volume streets and work down to the local streets,” Crebbin said.

If you would like to report a pothole on your street, you can report them to the City by calling (541) 774-2600.

Natalie Weber
Natalie Weber produces and anchors NBC5 News at 6 and 11 during the weekend. She also reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC 23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics