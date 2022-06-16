Grass fire in rural Jackson County contained at one acre in size

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Applegate Valley Fire District and Oregon Department of Forestry firefighters responded to a fire near Buncom.

The fire was reported shortly after noon Wednesday in the 11000 block of Sterling Creek Road.

It grew to an acre in size and, according to ODF, Is now 100% lined and mopped up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ODF said, “As the weather warms up, please be aware of the potential for fires to start and spread.”

For more information about current regulations, visit http://www.swofire.com