Grocery stores set purchase limits amid surge in COVID-19 cases

(NBC News) Empty shelves and crowded aisles are making a reappearance just as COVID-19 is surging again across the country.

Many retailers have imposed strict limits on some products, and Brian Sanson of the American Cleaning Institute insists there is no need to panic buy or panic clean.

“Companies are working around the clock to get the cleaning supplies to the supermarkets or to the online marketing online marketplaces, but there is not a need to clean every minute around the clock,” Sanson says.

“Just make sure you’re washing your hands regularly, you’re using the products properly. It’s really important to stay vigilant,” he adds.

