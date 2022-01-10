Ground beef recall in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – An Oregon meat packing company is recalling more than 14 tons of ground beef that’s potentially contaminated with E. coli.

Clackamas-based Interstate Meat Distributors urged customers in Oregon, California, and other western states to steer clear of more than 28,000 pounds of beef produced on December 20th. It was sold at Winco, Walmart, Fred Meyer, and Albertsons.

One member of our team got a call from Fred Meyer after buying some of the meat at the south Medford location last week.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said the products have an establishment number “EST. 965” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed next to the time stamp and use or freeze-by date.

While E. coli can be deadly, victims are typically sick for three or four days, with symptoms that could include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, and a mild fever.

The USDA warns against eating the products. Instead, you should either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

For more information or to view product labels, visit the USDA’s website.