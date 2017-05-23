Ground fissures growing in Japan

Bungo-ono, Oita Prefecture, Japan (NBC News) – Cracks in the ground are growing in southwest Japan, leading to more evacuation advisories.
The fissures are in the Asaji area of Bungo-ono City, Oita Prefecture.
81 different cracks had been counted by Monday.
And they’re expanding with increasing speed.
The biggest fissure is 262 feet long and 12 inches centimeters wide.
The local government says it’s widening at a rate of one-eighth of an inch per hour.
The city set a no-entry zone and added six homes to its evacuation advisory, warning of a possible landslide.
An evacuee said they would spend the night here. The evacuee said it’s worrying as they don’t know how long the evacuation will last.
Rain began in the area Tuesday and is forecast over wide areas tomorrow.
Officials are calling for people to be on the alert.