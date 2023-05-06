Groundbreaking ceremony for affordable housing in Talent

TALENT, Ore. – A local non profit had a groundbreaking ceremony for an affordable housing complex Friday morning.

The ceremony for Age+ was in Talent. Age+ said the project will have 22 units of affordable housing for older adults with an AMI of 60% or lower.

All units will have 100 percent lifelong certification and they expect it to be open by September.

“The need for our communities to recognize and elevate older adult issues is more important now than ever. you know we saw during Covid how siloed our systems have become to serve older adults”, said Stephanie Hooper, President of Age+.

The application will give preference to fire survivors.

The project is being funded by Oregon Housing and Community Services.

Their 2nd housing project starts on May 8th in Madras.

