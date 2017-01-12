Group addresses affordable housing crisis

Ashland, Ore. — A community effort in Ashland is hoping to address the affordable housing crisis.
Southern Oregon Housing for All is a loose confederation of groups aimed at solving Ashland’s housing crisis.
The group identified four priorities for the city: legislation protecting renters, opening a 24/7 shelter, a tiny house program, and adequate funding of the housing trust fund.
“We’re trying to figure out how to package these four concepts that came out of the public forum and make a presentation to the community and the city and get some buy-in from everybody,” said Southern Oregon Housing for All member Sharon Harris.
The group hopes to present their findings to Ashland city councilors sometime in February.
According to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, a family with one full-time worker earning the minimum wage cannot afford rent for a two-bedroom apartment anywhere in the United States.