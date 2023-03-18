CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Guided hikes at the Table Rocks are back this spring.

The hikes with specialists from around the region were on hiatus due to covid the last couple years.

You can learn about the diverse flora, fauna as well as the cultural and geological history of the table rocks.

The hikes are 2 to 3 miles long and up to 800 feet in elevation.

“This will give people the chance to be out again with our local experts, learn about nature, find something inspiring, may be generate some sort of sense of renewal and resilience.”, said Molly Morison, The Nature Conservancy.

The hikes will return on weekends in April and May with registration for the month of April beginning March 24th.

These hikes are free but you need to be registered in advance.

For registration information click here.

