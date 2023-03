KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Community College has once again earned a gold rating as a Military Friendly School.

The designation comes from Viqtory Media Company.

It assesses schools on several criteria like student retention, graduation and loan repayment.

Over 1800 schools participated in the survey and only 530 earning a gold designation.

