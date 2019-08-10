Harry & David “Peachpalooza” event returns this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you’re craving a fresh, juicy peach this weekend, you’re in luck.
Harry & David is holding the second round of it’s annual “Peachpalooza” event on Saturday.
It takes place every year during peach harvest at the company’s “Harry & David Country Village Store” in Medford.
The peaches are just 39 cents per pound and there are many different varieties to choose from.
“They’re great peaches. We harvest them all right here in the valley,” said Harry & David President, Steve Lightman. “They’re fresh, they’re delicious, they make great cobblers… and they’re great to eat on their own.”
Asa reminder, there is a limit of 300 pounds per family. People are encouraged to bring their own boxes, bags, wagons, and carts for carrying.
Be sure to get there early as thousands are expected to line up around the block.
The event starts bright and early at 7 am and ends at 11.
