Heart Map Challenge announces $10,000 winner

Medford, Ore. — The winners of the Rogue Valley’s first “Heart Map Challenge” have been announced.
The team calling themselves “The Shockers” took home the $10,000 prize for mapping the most automated external defibrillators, or AEDs.
The contest brought together emergency responders and people in the community for a scavenger hunt. Participants used the “Heart-Map” app to identify about 1,200 automated external AEDs around the valley.
“If and when someone goes down with a cardiac arrest in Jackson County, I’d say their survival rate increased tremendously just having known 1,200 AEDs that we didn’t previously know about,” said Dan Moore, an RN at Rogue Regional Medical Center.
At tonight’s award ceremony, checks were presented to the top three winners in amounts of $750, $3,000, and the top prize of $10,000.