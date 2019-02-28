Help funnels into previously stranded community of Oakridge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KEZI/CNN) – A lifeline has been established to an Oregon town after it was cut off from the rest of the state by heavy snowfall. Now, people are lining up to help.
Near Lowell on Wednesday, a line of cars waited to be escorted to Oakridge on Highway 58.
Paul Ferrino Jr. came from Salem. He is bringing supplies for his family including food, gas, chainsaws, and generators. “My mom is in the most remote location of the people I’m concerned about,” he said. “I’m just getting a few sporadic text messages out and don’t seem to be receiving any of my messages though.”
Drivers were escorted by ODOT as parts of this highway were littered with downed trees. Crews are out working to get the trees off the road.
Inside the city, things look grim. A grocery store is without power and items like meat and dairy have spoiled. Employees say they plan to stay open for as long as they can, but their supplies are running low.
Mary Thatcher with Ray’s Food Place said, “We’re out of propane we’re out of water, all the milk, everything is almost gone—the food side. We’re doing what we can do.”
Meanwhile, some residents are hitting the road to get out of town. George Parker said he felt they have been forgotten by state and county leaders. “There is an airport,” he said. “Bring in the National Guard, bring in some fuel and food for the kids. It’s just ridiculously so many people are freezing and there is no help.”