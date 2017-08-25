Help offered for those displaced by Chetco Bar Fire

Brookings, Ore.- Curry County residents displaced by the massive Chetco Bar Fire are continuing to receive help and resources from non-profit agencies and the state of Oregon.
According to the American Red Cross, the shelter set up for evacuees has provided 114 overnight stays and 1,100 meals and snacks since it opened on Friday, Aug. 18. The Red Cross shelter will remain open as long as there is a need providing several services including sleeping areas, food, water and coffee, shower facilities, informational updates and information on pet relocation.
In addition, Oregon Housing and Community Services announced this week it has financial services available for homeowners who lost their homes due to the wildfire. The Wildfire Damage Housing Relief Account can help low-income Oregonians by providing up to $7,000 in assistance. To qualify, a homeowner must be an Oregon resident at the time their primary residence was destroyed by wildfire, and have an annual income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that’s approximately $49,200.