Ducks unveil special uniforms designed by Doernbecher patients

(KGW-TV)- Oregon’s football team has teamed up with childhood cancer survivors to unveil new uniforms that the team will wear for its game against Nebraska in Week 2.
Three pediatric cancer survivors from OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital teamed up with UO student athletes and Nike designers to create the uniforms.
“This is the first time we brought in football athletes to collaborate with kids on a full head to toe system of dress,” says Paul Sullivan, the University of Oregon Art Director for Nike.
The uniforms feature special messages, like “Win the fight,” and “Stomp out cancer.”
The Stomp Out Cancer items will be available for retail sale on Sept. 4 with the proceeds going to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
Article originally appeared on KGW. Read more here.