Hickenlooper drops presidential bid

(NBC) – Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is ending his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Hickenlooper was unable to break out of the crowded Democratic field and had fallen short of the polling and fundraising requirements to participate in the next debate.
Considered a centrist in the largely progressive field of candidates, Hickenlooper released a video on social media announcing his decision to withdraw from the race.
“Today I’m ending my campaign for president, but I will never stop believing that America can only move forward when we work together,” Hickenlooper stated. “I’m also proud of the campaign we ran. I want to thank each of you, the leaders across this country who supported this campaign. Those of you who invested financially and the thousands more of you who made investments of your time and energy and ideas. Thank you all so much.”
Hickenlooper is former mayor of Denver and Colorado governor and is now considering a run for the US Senate.