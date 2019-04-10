High water levels, flooding after southern Oregon weather events

TRAIL, Ore. — Southern Oregon and Northern California are drying out after heavy rain washed out roads, flooded some homes, and even triggered landslides.
If you’re wondering how all the wet, rainy weather has affected southern Oregon lately, look no further than the water from Lost Creek Lake pouring into the Rogue River.
The outpour, looking like a small Niagra Falls, was a welcome sight for many who stopped by to take photos and videos.
Chuck Grady of the Army Corp. of Engineers says the last time they had to release this much water into the Rogue River was back in 1997.
“This storm being as heavy… dropped a lot more water than we would typically have this time of year,” Grady said.
After a weekend of heavy rain and flooding, viewers sent us a number of incredible images… most of them from the coast.
The Oregon Department of Consumer & Business Services says more than 20 percent of flood claims come from homes outside high-risk flood zones.
It’s the most common natural disaster, but many insurance policies don’t cover floods.
All that water means both Lost Creek and Applegate Lakes have higher water elevations than usual.
“In recent years, we’ve had more of a struggle keeping the elevations at the lake. This year, we’re not going to have that struggle,” said Grady.
And although more rain is expected soon, Grady says they don’t expect things to be as crazy as Monday night.
“We are not expecting it to get any higher,” he said.
