Crater High School senior wins full-ride Dream Scholarship

ASHLAND, Ore.– An award-winning photojournalist was in Ashland Tuesday to meet with 12 local high school seniors and award one of them with a full ride scholarship to college.
Partnering with TC Chevy, Radio Medford and Fastlife TV, Linda Solomon’s national project Pictures of Hope gave the students a chance to earn the Dream Scholarship – a$100,000 four-year scholarship to Blackburn College in Illinois.
The students were each given a camera and several weeks to capture their hopes and dreams in a photograph. The winner, Jordawn Green from Crater High School captured her dream of going to college and becoming a veterinarian.
“I’m extremely happy and I’m still in shock about the whole thing so not kind of sure how to feel yet,” she said. “It’s a big deal. I wasn’t expecting it, it kind of took me by surprise.”
Jordawn will attend Blackburn College next year. She says she looks forward to continuing her education and will keep taking plenty of photos along the way.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.