Hit and run causes structural damage to Medford hotel

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man is behind bars tonight after a hit and run caused a car to crash into the Rogue Regency Inn and Suites.
According to Medford police, 21-year-old Felipe Torres-Guitron hit a car on the 2300 block of Biddle Rd. around 4 PM on Saturday afternoon.
That car then lost control and crashed into the building causing minor structural damage.
Torres-Guitron fled the scene and was later stopped by MPD on Poplar Dr. and Morrow Rd.
He was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of hit and run, reckless driving and DUII.
No one was injured in the accident.
