Hit the trails for the new year with First Day Hikes

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – if you’re looking to start the new year on the right foot, then get ready to hit your local trails.
For the ninth year in a row, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is offering free guided hikes in all of its state parks on New Year’s Day. The First Day Hikes is a program in partnership with a larger national effort by America’s State Parks.
Oregonians can choose to explore from 37 different hikes at 31 parks across the state. All hikes will be guided by a park ranger or volunteer who will share stories about the park’s history, geology, wildlife, and plants.
Hikers can register for specific hikes online at the Oregon State Parks Store. While online registration isn’t required for participation, visitors are encouraged to register. It helps park staff plan the hike and provides them with participant contact information should hike details change.
Day-use parking fees will also be waived for January 1 only.
Touvelle State Recreation Site in Central Point will be a part of the program. To find out about other parks on the list, you can find out more at the Oregon State Parks website.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.