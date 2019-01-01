Home catches fire south of Grants Pass

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A local family’s home caught fire just hours before the New Year began.
According to Rural Metro Fire, a garage caught fire in the 100 block of Cedar Springs Drive just before 9:00 p.m. on December 31.
By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had spread to the adjoining home. Everyone who lived at the residence was safely outside.
Crews quickly stopped the spread, saving some of the house and the personal belongings inside from further damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.