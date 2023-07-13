Home sales drop 36% in Jackson County over the past year

The ‘Rogue Valley Association of Realtors‘ releasing new numbers regarding housing statistics in Jackson County.

It shows the county sold less homes compared to this time last year.

It dropped by 36 percent.

However, Scott Lewis, a local broker with John L. Scott in Ashland said not to worry.

Despite increased interest rates, folks are purchasing homes.

“We still have a shortage of inventory,” Lewis said. “One of the mitigating factors that we are seeing is that interest rates are going up, we’re still seeing people buy and sell homes at 7% interest.”

Lewis said another reason for less homes being sold are people wanting to stay put, holding on to their low interest rates.

Numbers from the realtors association also showed the median home price 5.7% from $424,000 at this time in 2022 to now $400,000.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.