Homicide suspect from Medford laundromat shooting now in custody

Posted by Derek Strom January 30, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford Police conducted a multiple day manhunt for a suspect in a shooting that happened at the Weldon’s Laundromat on Sunday.

Now, MPD is reporting the suspect, Jesus Armando Pena Jr. is in custody.

MPD said Pena Jr. was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday by the MPD SWAT team at 379 Savage Creek Road between Rogue River and Grants Pass.

Pena Jr. was unharmed and surrendered peacefully.

He is charged with murder, and is currently lodged at the Jackson County Jail.

Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Derek Strom
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Derek Strom is from Renton, Washington. He recently graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast News and a minor in Sports Management. He played in the drumline with the WSU marching band. These days, he plays the guitar and piano. Derek is a devoted fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Kraken.
Reporter
Skip to content