Homicide suspect from Medford laundromat shooting now in custody

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford Police conducted a multiple day manhunt for a suspect in a shooting that happened at the Weldon’s Laundromat on Sunday.

Now, MPD is reporting the suspect, Jesus Armando Pena Jr. is in custody.

MPD said Pena Jr. was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday by the MPD SWAT team at 379 Savage Creek Road between Rogue River and Grants Pass.

Pena Jr. was unharmed and surrendered peacefully.

He is charged with murder, and is currently lodged at the Jackson County Jail.

