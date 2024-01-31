New GPFLEX campus nearly complete for students

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Grants Pass School District 7’s GPFLEX campus is almost complete.

The GPFLEX program, that offers students the option to go to school online, in person or both, started in 2021. But it began its move to its new current location last year (2023), due to increasing enrollment. The program is designed for students from 6th to 12th grade, to give them academic support in a flexible fashion. It started as an online program but has since grown to a campus next to Grants Pass High School, on Northeast Dean Drive.

Through the program, the students have the option of doing classes online, in person, or through a hybrid schedule; but will now have the new campus available for additional support. The campus comes with four new classroom spaces as well as a cafe for students and staff. With this new space, it allows for students to come in for one-on-one support throughout the week, for as long as they need, from 8:30 in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon, with no need of an appointment.

GPFLEX principal, Keith Jaroslow said,

“These classroom spaces available has been just… the buzz from families that I’ve talked to and students. The buzz has been amazing so it’s just super great.”

Jaroslow said he’s proud of all the work that has gone into the creation of this campus. He has been meeting with families enrolling in the program where he helps them find an individual academic plan. He said it’s beneficial for students who have particular commitments or limited schedules,

“Any reason that you can think of for a kid to come in and be a part of GPFLEX, from ‘I just want to work online,’ to ‘I have family commitments,’ to ‘I have sports commitments,’ to anything and everything, that’s what we’re ready to serve.”

Jaroslow also says that students are able to work at their own pace. This allows them to be able to graduate early, or even work ahead if they want a longer spring break. The last few steps right now for the campus, is getting classrooms set up with supplies and furniture.

It is scheduled for a grand opening on February 13th, 2024.

For more information, you can go to the website.

