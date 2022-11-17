House explosion in Josephine County felt by neighbors in Wonder community

osephine

WONDER, Ore. – An explosion woke up a lot of people in the small JCounty community of Wonder Thursday morning.

“I was shocked,” Wonder General Store owner Nik Baker said.

Neighbors in Wonder, a small community between Grants Pass and Cave Junction, may have felt their homes shake.

It was a reported explosion that happened at the 11,000 block of Redwood Highway at around 3 A.M..

Firefighters arrived on the scene as the house was destroyed and on fire.

“Neighbors were all explaining that they thought it was an earthquake, they thought someone had driven into their house, some of the neighbors windows blew out,” Rural Metro Fire Division Chief Austin Prince said. “So it was a pretty significant blast to create that type of debris field and cause the injuries the occupants received.”

Two adults were critically injured and one juvenile suffered minor injuries.

While it’s still early in the investigation, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said it is believed to be a Butane Honey Oil Lab explosion.

Baker said the blast woke him up immediately.

“In the middle of the night, my whole bed was shaking, I felt like the whole house shaking, so I thought it was an earthquake,” he said. “It was so strong it shook the whole house, the store, everything.”

The investigation is still on going.

If it is a suspected Butane Honey Oil Lab, Rural Metro said it’s not uncommon to see them on private property.