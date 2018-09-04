Hugo Road Fire 45% contained

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Over 200 structures remain under threat due to the Hugo Road Fire burning in Josephine County.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the fire started on September 2 near Hugo, about ten miles north-northwest of Grants Pass. As of the morning of September 4, the fire was estimated to cover 199 acres and was 45% contained.
According to ODF, 663 people have been evacuated, 2 residences have been destroyed, 3 residences have been damaged, and 265 residences remain threatened.
During the night, crews were able to establish a 100-foot wide control line. They hope to double the width of that line Tuesday.
Rural Metro Fire crews said they, along with the Grants Pass Department of Safety and ODF’s Southwest Oregon District, were able to stop the growth of four other fires that started during the Hugo Road Fire. The largest of those fires was said to be just under one acre in size.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office listed the following evacuation notices:
- Level 3 (go) – Oxyoke Road from Three Pines Road to Hugo Road, Hugo Road from Oxyoke Road to Three Pines Road, Three Pines Road from Hugo Road to Oxyoke Road, Monterico and all secondary roads off of Monterico, Hitching Post Road, Hasis Road, Trevor Lane, Dakota Lane, Templin Avenue and Wilson Lane.
- Level 2 (be set) – Three Pines Road to Monument Drive, Monument Drive to Interstate 5 at the milepost 66 interchange.
An evacuation shelter for people and animals has been established at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.
An interactive map of current evacuation levels can be found at https://bit.ly/2uUku2C
For updated fire information, call 541-474-5305.