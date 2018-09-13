Hurricane Florence: time is running out

WILMINGTON, N.C. (NBC News) – The outer bands of wind and rain Hurricane Florence are moving onshore along North Carolina’s barrier islands.
Much of the Southeast is watching as the storm moves closer to land.
Florence’s winds weakened slightly overnight, but the storm grew in size, and forecasters warn she’s as dangerous as ever.
“Your time is running out, the ocean is going to start rising along the coast,” FEMA Administrator Brock Long warned Thursday morning.
A deadly storm surge is expected as the hurricane pushes ashore.
Florence also has the potential for historic rainfall and flooding.
