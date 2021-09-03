Hurricane Ida recovery ongoing

JAMES PARISH, La. (WDSU/NBC) – Cleanup and recovery efforts are underway in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida battered parts of the state.
You can see the widespread damage left behind in St. James Parish. Neighborhoods remain flooded and residents are still reeling from damage to their homes and property.
At least 13 deaths were blamed on the storm in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, including the three nursing home residents who had been relocated to a warehouse in Louisiana ahead of the storm.
President Joe Biden is expected to visit New Orleans Friday to survey the damage, promising full federal support to Gulf states