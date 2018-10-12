Hurricane Michael’s death toll continues to rise

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (NBC News) – The death toll continues to rise in the wake of Hurricane Michael.
At least 13 storm-related deaths have been confirmed, from Florida to Virginia, and officials expect that number to rise.
The magnitude of devastation along the Florida Panhandle is staggering, with some areas completely wiped away by the hurricane’s 155 mile-per-hour winds and 14-foot storm surge.
The two largest hospitals in Panama City are transferring hundreds of patients because of structural damage to the facilities.
Search and rescue teams are combing through the wreckage the hardest hit areas.
