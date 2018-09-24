Identity of motorcyclist killed in crash near Rogue River revealed

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash north of the community of Rogue River.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on September 21 just before 11:00 p.m. in the 3500 block of East Evans Creek Road.
An investigation revealed 23-year-old Adam Christopher Haupt was riding a motorcycle when it left the roadway in a curve, crashing into a block wall.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found Haupt “beyond help due to extensive injuries to his head and body,” JCSO said. Haupt’s helmet came off due to the force of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.